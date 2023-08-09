Jaguars plan to play starters, including Ridley, in their preseason opener at the Cowboys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson plans to play most of his starters in the team’s preseason opener at Dallas on Saturday. Pederson says he won’t play them “long at all,” maybe a series or two. But it’ll be the first game action for receiver Calvin Ridley since Oct. 24, 2021. Ridley, playing through a broken left foot that season, stepped away to address his mental health following a home robbery. He was suspended for the entire 2022 season because he bet on the NFL while away from the Atlanta Falcons.

