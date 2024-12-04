Jaguars place QB Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve following latest concussion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars shut down quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season following his latest concussion. With the Jaguars (2-10) eliminated from playoff contention, they placed Lawrence on injured reserve. He would be eligible to return for the season finale at Indianapolis, but the belief is he won’t play again this season. Jacksonville claimed receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers from Denver to fill Lawrence’s roster spot. Mac Jones is penciled in to start in place of Lawrence at Tennessee (3-9) on Sunday. Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent shot to the facemask from Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair. The late hit caused a sideline-clearing brawl.

