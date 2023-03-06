Jaguars place franchise tag on TE Engram after career year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed their franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram. The move means he is guaranteed a one-year, $11.345 million contract in 2023. Engram and the team have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal. Both sides have expressed interest in making it happen. There was little chance the Jags were going to let Engram hit free agency after he caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career highs — last season. He was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2017.

