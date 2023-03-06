Jaguars place franchise tag on TE Engram after career year

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram runs during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Engram will be back in Jacksonville for another season, probably longer if the Jaguars get their way. The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the veteran tight end Monday, March 6, 2023, guaranteeing him a one-year, $11.345 million contract for 2023.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed their franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram. The move means he is guaranteed a one-year, $11.345 million contract in 2023. Engram and the team have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal. Both sides have expressed interest in making it happen. There was little chance the Jags were going to let Engram hit free agency after he caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career highs — last season. He was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2017.

