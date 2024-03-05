Jaguars place franchise tag on standout pass rusher Josh Allen, guaranteeing him $24M in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars have used their franchise tag on standout pass rusher Josh Allen and essentially guaranteed he will play at least another year in Jacksonville. Allen was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. He set a single-season franchise record with 17½ sacks in 2023 and is 10 shy of the team’s career mark of 55 held by Tony Brackens. Jacksonville’s non-exclusive franchise tender would guarantee Allen $24 million in 2024. The Jaguars and Allen have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. Allen has 45 sacks in 74 games spanning five seasons.

