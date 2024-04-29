Jaguars pick up fifth-year options on contracts for QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised fifth-year contract options on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. The former Clemson stars were first-round draft picks in 2021. Lawrence is 20-30 as a starter since being selected first overall that year. He has thrown for 11,770 yards, with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He also has run for 11 scores. Etienne missed his rookie season following a foot injury but ranks seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage since. He’s the first Jacksonville player since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011 to have consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

