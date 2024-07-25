Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen building legacy while embracing maternal roots with name change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Hines-Allen has plans for a new tattoo. He’s not sure where it’s going to go, but he knows what it’s going to say: “Hines.” Hines-Allen legally changed his last name this year to pay homage to the maternal side of his family. It matches the hyphenated last names of older sisters Myisha, LaTorri and Kyra. It was the latest move for Jacksonville’s two-time Pro Bowler pass rusher as he strives to create a legacy. He took huge strides toward that goal by setting a team record with 17½ sacks last year and then signing a five-year, $141.25 million contract that included $76.5 million fully guaranteed.

