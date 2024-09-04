Jaguars owner Shad Khan has ‘the best team assembled’ in franchise history and expects ‘winning now’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls his team “the best assembled” in franchise history and has a “winning now” expectation. Khan made those comments to players and coaches on the eve of training camp. It’s been a recurring theme from an owner who committed nearly half a billion dollars to bring in and retain players this year alone. Khan is looking for a return on his investment and banking on better results following the worst, late-season collapse in franchise history. It begins with Sunday’s opener at Miami. It’s the first of four consecutive games against teams that were in the playoffs in January.

