Jaguars owner Shad Khan contemplating the fate of coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one knows what Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will do following the worst stretch of football in franchise history. Not general manager Trent Baalke. Not coach Doug Pederson. Not even those closest to the billionaire businessman. The 74-year-old Khan typically keeps his thoughts and feelings private. He doesn’t overreact to losses and he doesn’t seek attention when things are going well. But he’s at a crossroads now. The Jaguars are 2-9 and have lost four in a row and 14 of 17. The last three have been particularly damning for Baalke and Pederson and probably eye-opening for Khan.

