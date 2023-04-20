Jaguars outside NFL draft’s top 10 for 2nd time in 16 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Forgive the Jacksonville Jaguars if they’re not completely comfortable drafting at No. 24. After all, the Jaguars have picked in the top 10 a staggering 14 times in the past 15 years. It’s a remarkable stretch of futility — one Jacksonville hopes to never repeat. The key will be drafting and developing guys instead of overpaying free agents to fill holes usually created by failed picks. After remaining relatively quiet in free agency for the first time in a decade, the upcoming draft will be Jacksonville’s main source of talent acquisition in 2023. The Jaguars have nine picks total.

