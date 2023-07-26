Jaguars open training camp with thoughts of scoring roughly 7 more a game this season

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches players run through drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, July 10, 2023, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars opened training camp wanting — expecting, really — to score about seven more points a game this season. It didn’t seem too lofty considering how newcomer Calvin Ridley looked on Day 1. Ridley, the former Atlanta receiver who is taking part in camp for the first time in two years, made several crowd-pleasing catches in his first public practice with his new team. The Jaguars traded for him in November, while he was sitting out a yearlong suspension for gambling on games, and he was reinstated in March. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says “he still is impressive.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.