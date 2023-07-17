Jaguars open training camp with hopes of building on last year’s postseason success

The Jacksonville Jaguars will open training camp with 21 of 22 starters back from last year’s team that won the AFC South and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. General manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson raved about team chemistry in 2022, which was a major reason they retained as many starters as possible. It’s an attempt to run it back and possibly go deeper into the postseason. For that to happen, several pieces need to fall into play, none bigger than receiver Calvin Ridley making a smooth return after nearly two years away from football and edge rusher Travon Walker taking strides in his second season.

