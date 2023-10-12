Jaguars open return window for DT DaVon Hamilton, who is recovering from a back infection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is moving closer to returning to the field. The Jaguars designated Hamilton to return from injured reserve and opened a 21-day window for him to rejoin the active roster. Hamilton is expected back after the team’s Week 9 bye. Hamilton has been sidelined since training camp because of a back infection that was causing pain and discomfort. He took IV antibiotics for roughly six weeks and recently gained clearance to resume running and working out. Hamilton and the Jaguars still don’t know what caused the infection.

