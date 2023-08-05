Jaguars OL Tyler Shatley returns to practice days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is back at practice three days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Coach Doug Pederson says Shatley went into atrial fibrillation — a rapid heartbeat — following a hot and humid practice Wednesday. Pederson says “we got him right away, got him treated. Pederson adds that he’s “fine … everything’s calmed down.” The 32-year-old Shatley is Jacksonville’s longest-tenured player. He’s played in 128 games, with 45 starts, since making the roster as an undrafted rookie from Clemson in 2014.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.