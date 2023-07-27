Jaguars LT Cam Robinson embraces temporary backup role while preparing for 4-game suspension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is a backup for the first time in six years. The reduced role isn’t something he wanted. But it’s one he’s embracing. The NFL suspended Robinson last month for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Jaguars now have him working behind Walker Little. Robinson spoke publicly about the punishment for the first time after practice, saying he unwittingly ingested a banned substance after tearing a ligament in his right knee in December. Robinson learned about the failed drug test in January, but the appeals process took more than five months. He called the wait “the most nerve-wracking offseason.”

