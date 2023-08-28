Jaguars lose rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the team’s preseason finale against Miami. Coach Doug Pederson says “he’ll be missed.” A fourth-round draft pick from Florida, Miller had been battling Shaq Quarterman for a backup spot behind starters Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. But now Miller will spend the year rehabbing on injured reserve. It’s the third consecutive season Miller has dealt with a significant injury. He had surgery in December for a broken bone in his right foot and missed most of 2021 with a torn biceps.

