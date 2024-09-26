Jaguars look to avoid 0-4 start in visit to Texans, who try to bounce back from first loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to avoid an 0-4 start in a visit to a Houston Texans team trying to bounce back from its first loss. Jacksonville is desperate for a win after an embarrassing 47-10 loss to Buffalo on Monday night. Houston opened the season with two wins before a blowout loss at Minnesota last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.