Jaguars look to avoid 0-4 start in visit to Texans, who try to bounce back from first loss

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-7. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to avoid an 0-4 start in a visit to a Houston Texans team trying to bounce back from its first loss. Jacksonville is desperate for a win after an embarrassing 47-10 loss to Buffalo on Monday night. Houston opened the season with two wins before a blowout loss at Minnesota last week.

