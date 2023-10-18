Jaguars list QB Lawrence as questionable for Saints game and call up third-stringer Rourke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — With quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game at New Orleans, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed third-stringer Nathan Rourke from the practice squad to the active roster. Lawrence was limited in practice for the second consecutive day. He expressed optimism about playing Tuesday, but also said he needs to consider the best long-term plan for his sprained left knee and the team’s success. Lawrence has played in every game during his three professional seasons and last missed a game during his final collegiate year at Clemson.

