Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs 3-year extension that includes $22.5M guaranteed, AP source says

A person familar with negotiations says Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun has signed a three-year contract extension that includes $22.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not released publicly. Oluokun’s agent, AJ Vaynerchuk, confirmed the length of the extension on X, formerly Twitter. The 28-year-old Oluokun was entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed in 2022. He was scheduled to count $21.75 million against the salary cap in 2024. The extension is expected to lower his cap number.

