Jaguars lament missed opportunities after 24-20 loss to Texans leaves them winless

HOUSTON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars were up by three late in the third quarter with a chance to pad the lead after a 58-yard run by Tank Bigsby gave them a first down at the Houston 4. But instead of a score, the Jaguars came up with a goose egg and the Texans rallied for a 24-20 victory Sunday to leave Jacksonville (0-4) winless. After Bigsby’s run put them in scoring position, he had carries on the next two plays that got them to the 2. Lawrence then threw an incomplete pass intended for Gabe Davis to bring up fourth down. Jacksonville went for it, but Lawrence was stuffed for no gain on the first play of the fourth quarter.

