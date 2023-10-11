Jaguars hoping to avoid another ‘London hangover’ when they host the Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to avoid another “London hangover.” The Jaguars are 3-6 in games following a trip across the pond and have lost four of their past five. The lone victory came last year as Jacksonville rallied from a 17-0 deficit to stun the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Doug Pederson reminded his players about how lethargic they looked in the first 20 minutes of that one. Effort and energy are more of a concern this year since Jacksonville played consecutive games in London and spent 10 days overseas. Pederson says “the jet leg is real.” He’s trying to combat it by tweaking practices and getting his guys home earlier each night.

