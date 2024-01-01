Jaguars hope to get QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Christian Kirk back for win-and-in finale at Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could get quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Christian Kirk back for their regular-season finale at Tennessee. The game will help determine the AFC South. Lawrence missed Sunday’s 26-0 drubbing of Carolina because of a sprained throwing shoulder. Kirk sat out the past four games while recovering from groin surgery. Coach Doug Pederson says Lawrence “is progressing” and “is definitely improving.” Pederson says they will “see what his limitations might be” Wednesday. The Jaguars (9-7) expect to open Kirk’s 21-day practice window Wednesday and see how much he will be able to do. Pederson says “he’s doing really well.”

