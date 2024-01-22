Jaguars hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator and task him with turning around woeful unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for the same position. Nielsen is tasked with revamping a unit that was one of the worst in the league late in the season. The 44-year-old Nielsen takes over for Mike Caldwell, who was fired along with seven defensive assistants a day after the Jaguars ended the season by losing five of six and missing the playoffs. Jacksonville had issues on both sides of the ball, but coach Doug Pederson made Caldwell the scapegoat for the worst late-season collapse in franchise history.

