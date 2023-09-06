Jaguars head into Doug Pederson’s 2nd season with ‘so much confidence in that locker room’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has a much better feel for his team now than he did a year ago. It’s not all that surprising considering he’s entering his second season. Still, the concerns Pederson had before the 2022 opener have been replaced by convictions. He has talent at key positions. He has experience in the offensive and defensive systems. He has leaders and playmakers, and the Jaguars believe then can repeat as AFC South champions. Pederson says “there’s so much confidence right now in that locker room, and that’s the good thing.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.