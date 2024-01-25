Jaguars GM calls QB Trevor Lawrence’s injuries ‘alarming’ and vows to improve trenches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke calls Trevor Lawrence’s injury-filled season “alarming.” Baalke says Jacksonville needs to do a better job protecting its franchise quarterback and Lawrence needs to do a better job protecting himself. Lawrence missed the first game of his professional career following a sprained right shoulder sustained in Week 16 at Tampa Bay. The top pick in the 2021 draft also missed practice time because of a sprained left knee, a sprained right ankle and a concussion. The injury woes played a part in the worst late-season collapse in franchise history. The Jaguars (9-8) lost five of their final six games and missed the postseason.

