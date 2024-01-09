Jaguars fire running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, bringing total dismissals to nine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has fired nine assistants in total, including running backs coach Bernie Parmalee. Parmalee’s exit was announced Tuesday, a day after Pederson dismissed defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and seven of his assistants on that side of the ball. Pederson also declined to renew the expiring contract of assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington. The moves came after the biggest late-season collapse in franchise history. The Jaguars were 8-3 and atop the AFC South in late November before losing five of six games down the stretch and missing the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.