Jaguars find plenty to fix after delivering an offensive clunker in loss to Chiefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence admittedly had this game circled on Jacksonville’s schedule for months. The Jaguars played their Week 2 home opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That’s the team that knocked Lawrence and his teammates out of the playoffs in January. It was essentially set up perfectly for the Jaguars to announce themselves to the rest of the league as contenders. Instead, they played like pretenders. Lawrence was 0-for-7 passing in the red zone and was sacked four times in a 17-9 loss that exposed several flaws for a team that believed it’s ready to make a deeper postseason run.

