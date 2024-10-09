Jaguars expect to get TE Evan Engram and CB Tyson Campbell back during London trip

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to get two of their top players back during their two-week trip to London. Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram is expected to return Sunday against Chicago at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Engram missed the past four games with a strained hamstring, And the Jaguars placed cornerback Tyson Campbell on the injured reserve/designated to return list, opening his 21-day practice window. Coach Doug Pederson says Campbell is likely to be ready to go in Week 7 when Jacksonville hosts New England at Wembley Stadium.

