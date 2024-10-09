Jaguars expect to get TE Evan Engram and CB Tyson Campbell back during London trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to get two of their top players back during their two-week trip to London. Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram is expected to return Sunday against Chicago at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Engram missed the past four games with a strained hamstring, And the Jaguars placed cornerback Tyson Campbell on the injured reserve/designated to return list, opening his 21-day practice window. Coach Doug Pederson says Campbell is likely to be ready to go in Week 7 when Jacksonville hosts New England at Wembley Stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.