Jaguars embarrassed and humbled in a 34-3 loss to 49ers that ended a 5-game winning streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the week as the NFL’s hottest team, winners of five in a row. They were brimming with confidence, eager to show what they could do against a Super Bowl contender. It was a perfect stage for them to shine. Instead, they flopped. The Jaguars failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season at home and scored their fewest points in coach Doug Pederson’s two seasons. In short, they were embarrassed and humbled in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

