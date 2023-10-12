Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton returns to practice as he continues to recover from infection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton has taken a significant step toward playing again this season. Hamilton returned to the practice field for the first time in nearly two months after dealing with a back infection that landed him on crutches, in the hospital and undergoing roughly six weeks of IV antibiotics. The Jaguars opened a 21-day window for Hamilton to rejoin the active roster. That also allowed him to work on the side during practice. Hamilton, who remains on injured reserve, is expected back after the team’s Week 9 bye. Hamilton and the Jaguars still don’t know what caused the infection.

