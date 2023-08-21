Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton is ‘on the road to recovery’ from undisclosed back issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is “on the road to recovery” but remains away from the team while dealing with an undisclosed back issue. Coach Doug Pederson says Hamilton is “still being monitored by the medical professionals in town.” The Jaguars have provided few details about Hamilton’s situation. They say he “is dealing with a non-football-related medical issue with his back.” Hamilton was spotted leaving Ford Field in Detroit on crutches Saturday. He didn’t play in the team’s exhibition game against the Lions. But he took part in joint practices with Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday.

