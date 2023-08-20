Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton dealing with ‘a non-football related medical issue with his back’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton has a back issue that has him sidelined indefinitely. The Jaguars released a cryptic statement after Hamilton was spotted leaving Ford Field on crutches a day earlier. He did not play in the team’s exhibition game at Detroit. But he did practice with the Lions on Wednesday and Thursday. The Jags say Hamilton is “dealing with a non-football related medical issue with his back.” They say there’s no timetable on his return. Hamilton signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.