Jaguars cut WR Zay Jones, clearing a path to potentially sign five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran receiver Zay Jones. They dumped him Tuesday five days after drafting LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd overall pick and a day after agreeing to bring five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry in for rookie minicamp. Jones was scheduled to count nearly $10.8 million against the salary cap in 2024. That’s a significant payout for someone expected to be the team’s fourth receiver at best. Jacksonville will eat $6.6 million in dead money to save $4.2 million this season. They could use the cap savings to sign Landry, who is looking to get back into the league after sitting out 2023.

