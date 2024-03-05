Jaguars cut starting defenders Darious Williams and Rayshawn Jenkins to create $16.6M in cap space

The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut half their starting secondary to create $16.6 million in salary cap space. The Jaguars released veteran cornerback Darious Williams and safety Rayshawn Jenkins minutes apart and hours before they were expected to use their franchise tag on pass rusher Josh Allen. Williams was due to make $9 million in 2024 and count $12 million against the cap. Jenkins was due to make $8 million and count $12.3 million against the cap. The additional cap space will help Jacksonville bring back Allen and potentially re-sign receiver Calvin Ridley and left guard Ezra Cleveland.

