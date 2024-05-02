Jaguars counting on Arkansas’ Cam Little to tee up new era following four-year kicking carousel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are counting on the youngest kicker ever drafted to bring stability to a position that has been one of the league’s most tumultuous over the past four years. Jacksonville employed a whopping 16 kickers between the start of the pandemic and selecting Arkansas’ Cam Little in the sixth round of last week’s NFL draft. It’s a head-shaking stretch that spans numerous injuries, several one-week tryouts and a few downright debacles. The 20-year-old Little is tasked with helping the Jaguars forget about their four-year kicking carousel. He’s the first kicker drafted by the franchise since Josh Scobee in 2004.

