Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says he has ‘not lost the locker room,’ and his players agree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence knows what a fractured locker room looks like. He experienced it as a rookie in 2021 under then-Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence says this season feels far from that debacle three years ago. Lawrence was responding to a report that coach Doug Pederson has lost the trust of his players. Lawrence says “I don’t know where that’s coming from.” The Jaguars are the NFL’s only winless team. Pederson and the Jags have dropped nine of 10 going back to last season. This year’s skid includes two late-game collapses and a prime-time embarrassment. But Pederson insists it’s created no behind-the-scenes discord.

