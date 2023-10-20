Jaguars are building leads and closing out games. Now it’s time to end those second-half lulls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are building double-digit leads and closing out games regularly this season. The combination has led to a four-game winning streak and their best start since 2007. It’s no doubt impressive. But what’s happening in between has coach Doug Pederson a little concerned. Pederson would like to see his Jaguars avoid second-half hiccups that have allowed the last three opponents — Buffalo, Indianapolis and New Orleans — to make games interesting, maybe even uncomfortable, down the stretch. The Saints rallied from a 24-9 deficit Thursday night to tie the game in the final minutes before the Jaguars closed it out with a touchdown and a goal-line stand.

