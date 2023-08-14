Jaguars and veteran long snapper Carson Tinker reunite after nearly 5 years apart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville has brought back veteran long snapper Carson Tinker and signed him to a contract nearly five years after he last played for the Jaguars. Regular long snapper Ross Matiscik injured his right shoulder while making a tackle in the team’s preseason opener at Dallas on Saturday. Coach Doug Pederson says he’s “leaning toward holding him out” during two days of joint practices and an exhibition game at Detroit this week. So Tinker will step in and get a chance to show off for the rest of the league. Tinker originally signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent from Alabama in 2013. He’s bounced around the league since getting cut in 2019.

