Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville agree to spend $1.4 billion on ‘stadium of the future’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville have agreed to a $1.4 billion “stadium of the future” that would keep the franchise in one of the NFL’s smallest markets for another 30 years. The proposal calls for each side to contribute $625 million to the $1.25 billion renovation project. Jacksonville would chip in another $150 million to get EverBank Stadium ready for construction in 2026. Jacksonville won’t levy any new taxes to pay for the build. City councilmembers are expected to vote on the proposal in late June. It would then advance to NFL owners in October. Construction would begin following the 2025 season.

