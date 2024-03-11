Jaguars and former Bills center Mitch Morse agree to 2-year, $10.5M contract before free agency

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 23, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Bills' salary cap-related purge of players cut deep into the team's core with veteran safety Jordan Poyer and center Morse being among five players the team announced it released Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and free agent center Mitch Morse have agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract that includes $7 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal. Morse, who turns 32 next month, was cut by Buffalo in a salary cap-savings move last week after five seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. Morse has started 126 games over nine seasons, including the first four in Kansas City.

