Jaguars and former Bills center Mitch Morse agree to 2-year, $10.5M contract before free agency

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and free agent center Mitch Morse have agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract that includes $7 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal. Morse, who turns 32 next month, was cut by Buffalo in a salary cap-savings move last week after five seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. Morse has started 126 games over nine seasons, including the first four in Kansas City.

