Jaguars add TE Strange, RB Bigsby on Day 2 of NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars used the early rounds of the NFL draft to put more pieces around budding quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars selected Penn State tight end Brenton Strange with the 61st overall pick and then added Auburn running back Tank Bigsby with the 88th choice. They joined offensive tackle Anton Harrison in Jacksonville’s draft class. Harrison was the 27th pick in first round Thursday night. All three choices were designed to help Lawrence take his game to the next level in a season that should open with the expectation to repeat as AFC South champion.

