Jaguars add TE Brenton Strange in 2nd round of NFL draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Penn State’s Brenton Strange with the 61st overall pick in the NFL draft. He gives them a versatile tight end to pair with veteran Evan Engram at the position. Jacksonville let tight ends Chris Manhertz and Dan Arnold leave in free agency. General manager Trent Baalke seemingly filled the holes by adding the 6-foot-4, 253-pounder with potential to be a matchup problem for defenses and a red zone option for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Strange had 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns for the Nittany Lions last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.