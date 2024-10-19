Jaguars activate cornerback Tyson Campbell for London game against Patriots

LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars secondary has struggled without Campbell, who missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. Also Saturday, the Jags elevated running back Jake Funk and defensive end Joe Gaziano to the active roster.

