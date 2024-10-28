Jags WR Christian Kirk is out for the season after breaking his left collarbone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his left collarbone. Coach Doug Pederson says Kirk already had surgery and calls it “tough him, tough for us.” Kirk broke his collarbone when he landed on his ground while trying to make a diving catch in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 loss to Green Bay. It could end up being his final snap with the Jaguars (2-6). Kirk, who missed the final five games last season because of a core muscle injury, has one year remaining on a four-year, $72 million contract and is due to count $24.4 million against the salary cap in 2025.

