Jags return specialist Agnew a ‘game-time’ decision vs. Falcons in London. WR Zay Jones ruled out

WATFORD, England (AP) — Return specialist Jamal Agnew will be a game-time decision Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars who confirmed wide receiver Zay Jones won’t play against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. Agnew, who has a thigh injury, had been expected to help fill in for Jones, who will miss his second straight game after spraining his right knee two weeks ago against Kansas City. Coach Doug Pederson says he’s “optimistic” Agnew can play. Agnew made the Pro Bowl last season as an injury replacement. Since entering the league in 2017, he leads the NFL with seven return touchdowns — four punt returns, two kickoff returns and one field goal return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.