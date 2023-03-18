Jags re-sign Herndon, Gotsis in moves to keep team intact

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with cornerback Tre Herndon and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. They are the latest moves to keep the bulk of last year’s AFC South champions intact. Herndon is expected to sign a one-year deal next week. A person familiar with negotiations says Herndon will get a fully guaranteed $2.6 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not disclosed. Gotsis is getting a two-year deal.

