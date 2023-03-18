Jags re-sign Herndon, Gotsis in moves to keep team intact

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with cornerback Tre Herndon and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. They are the latest moves to keep the bulk of last year’s AFC South champions intact. Herndon is expected to sign a one-year deal next week. A person familiar with negotiations says Herndon will get a fully guaranteed $2.6 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not disclosed. Gotsis is getting a two-year deal.

