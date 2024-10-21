Jags QB Trevor Lawrence turns in a rare ‘clean’ game and could be starting a hot streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has played just a handful of “clean” games in his NFL career. When he does, the Jacksonville Jaguars are tough to beat. For the sixth time in four seasons, Lawrence finished with no sacks, no interceptions and no fumbles as Jacksonville beat New England 32-16 at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Lawrence improved to 5-1 in those games, with the loss coming when receiver Christian Kirk was stopped just short of the goal line on the final play in a 23-17 loss to the New York Giants in 2022.

