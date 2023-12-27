Jags QB Trevor Lawrence misses practice and insists he’ll ‘do anything’ to play against Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a spectator at practice because of a sprained right shoulder. He insists he will “do anything I can to be out there and play.” But Lawrence acknowledged that this injury feels different from the others he’s dealt with this season “’cause it’s the throwing shoulder.” He adds that it’s “kind of hard to work around that.” Lawrence sprained his AC joint while diving for a first down in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay. The Jaguars host Carolina on Sunday.

