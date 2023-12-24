Jags QB Lawrence active after spending week in concussion protocol and will start against Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol this weekend, is active and will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jaguars believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore last weekend. He misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game. The third-year pro hasn’t missed a game since entering the league. He practiced for the first time all week on Friday and was cleared to play by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant before traveling with the team to Tampa on Saturday.

