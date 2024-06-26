Jags owner Khan calls 2023 collapse an ‘organizational failure’ and says it can’t happen again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan called last year’s late-season collapse an “organizational failure.” The Jaguars dropped five of their final six games and missed the postseason after spending three months atop the AFC South. Speaking at a formal proclamation regarding a $1.4 billion “stadium of the future,” Khan opened up about a variety of football-related topics. Khan says injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and others were no excuse for the slide. He says “for me, it’s really a cause for self-reflection and then something good to come out of it because we just can’t have that this year.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.