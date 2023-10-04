Jags LT Cam Robinson and WR Zay Jones return to practice ahead of Bills game in London

WARE, England (AP) — Veteran left tackle Cam Robinson and wide receiver Zay Jones have returned to practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson is back after a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. Jones has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Jags face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the second of their back-to-back games in the British capital. Jones sprained his right knee against Kansas City in Week 2. He listed as limited in practice, as was return specialist Jamal Agnew.

